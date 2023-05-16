HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved the 2023-24 operating budget and cut the cost of the new Milton Elementary School by approximately $500,000 during its meeting Tuesday.
Ahead of the vote, Cabell County Public Libraries Executive Director Breana Bowen asked the board to reconsider, as the budget cuts $312,477 from the public library system and $96,643 from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
The board unanimously approved the $240,845,153 budget. Bowen said she understands the financial hardships, but the loss affects about 10% of the library system’s annual budget.
“It’s really disheartening and it’s not the outcome that we wanted,” Bowen said after hearing the vote.
Bowen said she will be working to finalize the library budget in the upcoming weeks.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said while he is sympathetic to the libraries and to the park board, he commended the board’s ability to make tough financial decisions.
“I think that the most important thing is that we are truly being financially responsible with taxpayer dollars,” Saxe said. “We’re prioritizing services that are going into our classrooms, services for our students, things that are going to make sure that our children in our schools have an enriching learning experience every single day. That has been the forefront of our budgeting priorities.”
During Tuesday’s meeting the board also reviewed and approved several changes to the new Milton Elementary School project to lower the overall cost of the project.
The contract for the construction was awarded to Hayslett Construction for $23,969,000. The district is exploring options to reduce the cost, and board members approved changes Tuesday worth about $566,000 that will be credited to the district for the project.
The changes approved include using siding instead of brick on the classroom wings, changing ceiling tiles, removing unnecessary pavement and getting rid of 27 parking spaces, among other suggestions.
The board approved the installation of the infield turf for baseball and softball fields at Cabell Midland High School. The contract with the Motz Group is for $360,000 for turf for both fields plus additional costs for gravel, drain pipe and Geofabric under the turf for up to $40,000.
The agreement also states excavation, grading and other work required to prepare for turf installation will be completed by Palace Properties LLC with Motz Group oversight.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
