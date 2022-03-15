HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday tentatively approved levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year.
Of the four levy rates approved, three did not increase or decrease, while the school bond levy rate decreased by 4%. The board will officially pass the rates once approved by the state. It is expected the rates will pass in mid-April.
Levy rates are calculated based on assessed property value and vary depending on the type of property it is classified as.
For Class II, or owner-occupied residential properties, the combined rates equal $96.44 annually, or $8.03 per month.
For Class III and IV properties, or non-owner-occupied properties, the rate is $192.80 annually, or $16.06 per month.
The general expense, permanent improvement, and excess levies did not change. The school bond levy decreased 3.7% from last year to this year.
The school bond rate fluctuates based on the estimated debt service payment for the upcoming fiscal year, meaning it can change based on the amount owed from year to year.
“When property values go up or you have more people paying into it, everybody can pay a little bit less is how that works,” Treasurer Drew Rotgen said.
In other business, Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe reported there have been eight active, reported COVID-19 cases in the school district in the past five days.
Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty updated board members on the hiring of substitute professional and service employees for the school year, reporting a total of 287 hires since the beginning of the year.
The board also recognized several high school students during Tuesday’s meeting, including the Cabell Midland High School Science Olympiad team, which recently won the West Virginia state competition held at Marshall University. They will compete at the National Science Olympiad tournament in May.
Also recognized was CMHS wrestler Loralei Smith, who recently won the West Virginia state girls wrestling championship, and Huntington High School student Elsa Meade, who was announced as a winner in District 3 of the Congressional Art Competition.
