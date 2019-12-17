HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members unanimously approved a contract Tuesday night to replace Huntington High School’s artificial football field turf and resurface its running track.
Board members approved a contract with FieldTurf USA to replace the school’s synthetic football field turf and mill/resurface its existing running track. According to the contract, the cost for both projects will not exceed $790,091 and will be paid from the Board of Education’s permanent improvement fund.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said crews would begin tearing out the old field turf in anticipation of replacing it during warmer weather.
“When spring hits, it will be one of the first projects,” Saxe said.
The new football turf will change the field’s colors to alternating dark and light green, said Greg Webb, director of buildings and grounds. The field’s outline barrier will be painted black and the box that players stand in will be painted yellow. “Huntington” will be written in yellow letters on each end of the field.
Part of FieldTurf’s total contract includes the possible replacement of curb near the track for $80,000, Webb said. FieldTurf USA will analyze the curb’s concrete and it’s possible the contract’s total will be lower if it does not need replaced, he said.
Huntington High School’s football field turf was last replaced in 2009 for approximately $858,000, also using FieldTurf.
Similarly last year, the board replaced artificial football field turf at Cabell Midland High School after tests indicated the previous turf did not adequately absorb force hitting the ground, a concern that has long shadowed artificial turf. The turf was about 8 years old and was original to the school when it switched from grass at the beginning of the 2010-11 school year.
Board members unanimously approved a contract with FieldTurf to replace it for $439,304, which was installed before the opening of football season. They also approved the resurfacing and milling of Cabell Midland’s track for $288,800.
FieldTurf is the same playing surface installed at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium (football) and Dot Hicks Field (softball). The longevity for FieldTurf is estimated at eight to 10 years, according to the company’s website.
Huntington High’s field turf was tested at the same time of Cabell Midland’s and was deemed safe for players.