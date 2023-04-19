HUNTINGTON — A contract for the new Milton Elementary School was approved by the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday.
The school will be built along Newmans Branch Road and is expected to be completed during the 2023 school year. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he’s excited to see another school’s construction moving forward.
“This just represents our commitment to our taxpayers: promise made, promise kept,” he said. “We are so excited to be able to build an elementary building that the community of Milton will be proud of and will benefit generations of students.”
The contract was awarded to Hayslett Construction at a cost of $23,969,000 to be funded through bond and general funds. The bond call outlined $10,071,000 to be put towards Milton Elementary in addition to a $10 million pledge from the district.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Tim Hardesty told the board all bids submitted for the project came in over budget, but Hayslett Construction’s was the lowest.
Hardesty said a possible decision to add the pre-kindergarten classrooms to the new building will not be pursued, and staff will work with the construction company to determine other cost-saving options.
Saxe told board members he understood being concerned over the higher bid, but he believes they are prepared. After the meeting, Saxe said quality of the building and stretching taxpayer dollars are important when it comes to the bond projects.
“We have a commitment to make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars to make sure that we’re stretching the dollar everywhere we can in order to make sure that these facilities are still of quality but also that their monitoring the overage of these costs as well.”
At this point, the project is approximately $5.7 million over the predicted cost, without including additional furniture and fixture costs.
In addition to approving the new Milton Elementary School contract, the board also approved personnel items regarding Reduction in Force.
Reduction in Force items are yearly decisions to “realign” the district, Saxe said, based on changes in enrollment. Though the agenda listed several professional staff are being terminated effective July 1, Manager of Professional Personnel Debbie Smith said those listed under Reduction in Force are “basically on a preferred recall list.”
Smith said she expects close to 70 positions to be posted April 27, and she expects there will be more due to staff retirements or possible resignations.
“It’s like a domino effect when we start posting,” Smith said. “But through the process of the dominos falling, past history has shown us, since I’ve been in this job eight years, our employees, our goal is to always get them back in a position. It may not be the position that they were in, but we want to get them back into a position.”
In other business, the board approved a contract with Apple Inc. is also up for review during Tuesday’s meeting at a cost of $389,227.50 to be funded through the Tools for Schools.
They also approved the 15-day unpaid suspension beginning April 19 for Christopher Walker, who is listed on the Cabell County Schools website as a bus operator.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
