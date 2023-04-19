The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A contract for the new Milton Elementary School was approved by the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday.

The school will be built along Newmans Branch Road and is expected to be completed during the 2023 school year. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he’s excited to see another school’s construction moving forward.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

