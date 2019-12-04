HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members unanimously approved 30 policy changes during a regular meeting Tuesday in Huntington.
The updated policies, which were approved after a third reading, include updating dress and grooming standards, the addition of a Hunter Safety Orientation Program and updating use of restraint and seclusion with students, among others.
Several of the updates were required by laws passed by the state Legislature with guidance from the West Virginia Board of Education and others.
According to the updated dress and grooming policy, there is an option for the superintendent to implement school uniforms “after approval by an advisory committee consisting of parents or guardian, school employees and students.”
However, the policy notes that the superintendent has optioned for a “reasonable dress code” as opposed to uniforms.
The updates will implemented a Hunter Safety Orientation Program for certain grades. The voluntary program will be available to students in ninth through 12th grade.
The program focuses on “the protection of lives and property against loss or damage as a result of the improper use of firearms” and “the proper use of firearms in hunting, sport competition and the care and safety of firearms in the home.”
The policy updates also include the use of restraint and seclusion with students. The current policy defines restraint as “the use of physical force to significantly restrict the free movement of all or a portion of a student’s body.”
The new policy defines restraint as “reasonable force to prevent a student from hurting himself/herself or any other person or property.”
To view a complete list of policies that were added or amended, visit www.cabellschools.com and click on the Leadership tab. Past meeting agendas can be found under the Board of Education tab.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said there are about 20 or 30 more policy updates that need to be addressed at future meetings. Board of Education staff are still working through those updates, which stemmed from the previous legislative session, he said.
“We hope we can get most of those for first reading on our next agenda or possibly at the first of January,” he said. “They’re just time consuming with everything else and it’s another thing that we do. We’re hoping to get those out for first reading.”
Once introduced, those updates will require three readings before board members may vote on them.