People voice their support of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Cabell County Public Library before a Cabell County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday outside of the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington. The Cabell County Board of Education is proposing to eliminate all funding to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and almost 90% of the funding to the Cabell County Public Library through the upcoming excess levy.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets on Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington. The Cabell County Board of Education is proposing to eliminate all funding to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and almost 90% of the funding to the Cabell County Public Library through the upcoming excess levy.
People voice their support of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Cabell County Public Library before a Cabell County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday outside of the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington. The Cabell County Board of Education is proposing to eliminate all funding to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and almost 90% of the funding to the Cabell County Public Library through the upcoming excess levy.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets on Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington. The Cabell County Board of Education is proposing to eliminate all funding to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and almost 90% of the funding to the Cabell County Public Library through the upcoming excess levy.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved the proposed excess levy order for fiscal years 2026-30 during its meeting Tuesday, despite more than 40 people speaking out against the action during delegations and hundreds showing up in support of parks and libraries.
In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the proposed excess levy order that will go to a public vote in the May 2024 primary election and would go into effect July 2025. The vote came after more than two hours of delegations.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.