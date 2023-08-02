The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved the proposed excess levy order for fiscal years 2026-30 during its meeting Tuesday, despite more than 40 people speaking out against the action during delegations and hundreds showing up in support of parks and libraries.

In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the proposed excess levy order that will go to a public vote in the May 2024 primary election and would go into effect July 2025. The vote came after more than two hours of delegations.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

