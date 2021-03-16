HUNTINGTON — A new elementary school will be built on a property that has been without a tenant for decades.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, Cabell County Board of Education members voted to give authorization to Superintendent Ryan Saxe to move forward with the necessary actions to acquire the former Barboursville Brick Co. property near Riverview Drive, where they plan to build the new Davis Creek Elementary School.
The current Davis Creek Elementary is located just outside of Barboursville on Alternate W.Va. 10
The decision was met with applause by school staff in attendance and some even got a little emotional after the vote, visibly expressing their thanks to board members for the decision.
"We're excited for this new change. A lot of time when you talk about change, it can be difficult, and this is for a few people because we're walking in some people's back doors," Principal Patrick O'Neal said. "We're thrilled to death to be at that site, and we hope the village inside of city limits will embrace us as part of their community."
O'Neal, who has been vocal in his support of that site at previous meetings, attended Tuesday's meeting with staff members from the school. He and teacher Rebecca Powers spoke in support of acquiring the brickyard property. Additionally, he urged the board to consider redistricting as soon as the next school year in order to address concerns at Village of Barboursville Elementary School as it relates to enrollment.
In the shadows of the celebration were some concerns from others in the community about the chosen site.
"I don't think it should have been considered. It's a half-mile from our school," Village of Barboursville Elementary gym teacher Richard Williams said. "You're going to divide that community around it."
He also expressed his concerns not as a teacher, but as a taxpayer, about building on the land due to its current condition after having been vacant since 1979 after the closing of the Barboursville Brick Co.
Cabell County officials said there will be remediation needed on the site due to contamination that occurred because of chemicals used when the brick factory was in operation.
The board will have 60 days to assess the remediation work that needs completed in order to get the approval to build a school and will work with the state Department of Environmental Protection to get it done.
In 2003, the city of Barboursville paid $1.5 million to acquire the 20-acre property. A 2004 environmental study found asbestos and petroleum in the ground at the long-closed plant and high levels of arsenic in its smokestacks. A cleanup was performed and in 2007 the storied brickyard was demolished.
Saxe said the opportunity to have two excellent elementary schools so close to one another is a special opportunity and will be beneficial to the community.
Davis Creek is the fourth and final site to be selected for a total of four new schools being built or expanded in Cabell County following the approval of an $87 million school construction bond in August 2020.
The bond included funding for a series of projects including three new elementary schools (Milton, Meadows and Davis Creek) and expansion for the Career Technology Center.
In other business, Saxe provided a vaccine update, announcing that all employees who expressed interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and registered through the school district have now received at least one dose.
The district, in conjunction with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, hosted a clinic and administered around 500 first doses last week and has requested an additional 744 doses, which would be available to immediate family members who were registered by employees earlier this week.
"We are optimistic we will be able to get those in," Saxe said.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.