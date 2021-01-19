HUNTINGTON — A new refrigerated truck will soon be on its way to Cabell County and used to further expand the ability of the school system’s food service program.
Board of Education members on Tuesday approved a purchase order for a 2022 Peterbilt refrigerated food truck from Martin’s Peterbilt for food service. The truck meets all the required specifications of the bid sent out by the county.
It comes with a price tag of $131,097 and was funded by the Summer Food Service Program in Cabell County. The county currently has one refrigerated truck, and the new one will be used in addition to the current truck, not as a replacement, assistant superintendent Kim Cooper said.
Three bids were received for the truck; two came from Matheny Motors, but they did not meet all the required specs.
Additionally, the county has introduced two 7-foot by 12-foot refrigerated trailers, which carried a combined cost of around $50,000. Cooper said for now, they will be used on an as-needed basis should any school need it due to equipment failure.
The units are mobile and can be pulled by a standard pickup truck.
During the meeting, Superintendent Ryan Saxe also gave an update on the county’s attendance policy as it relates to in-person and remote learning.
For students who are scheduled to participate in in-person learning, absences will be recorded as excused or unexcused based on the county’s traditional attendance policy.
For students who are participating in remote learning, all-virtual students or high school students if the risk map moves instruction to virtual, attendance will be recorded based on whether assignments were completed and submitted on a given day.
Saxe said 941 Cabell County school employees have received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. He estimates the district will need at least 700 more vaccines to cover full-time, part-time and substitute employees; however, no timeline has been given for the arrival of those vaccinations.
In other business, the Board of Education recognized several Cabell County students and faculty for various achievements and awards, and a new principal was announced for Salt Rock Elementary School.
Huntington High flute player Adhisht Reddy and Cabell Midland students Liam Wellman (alto saxophone), Jonathan Niese (clarinet) and Nisha Kumar (clarinet) were recognized for being named to the All-State Band.
The Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights were recognized for having won their ninth consecutive West Virginia State Marching Band championship. Drum majors Siara Dunn, Alexa Hoffman and Isabella Backus were present at the meeting.
Timothy James, of Cabell Midland, was recognized after being selected as the 2020 West Virginia Band Master of the Year, an award chosen by the Band Masters of West Virginia.
Isabella Adkins, a student at Huntington High School, was recognized for having won first place in the 9th- through 12th-grade division of the West Virginia First Lady’s student ornament competition for her ceramic elf ornament, which will be displayed in the Great Hall of the State Culture Center.
Rhonda O’Neal, who was serving as assistant principal at Southside Elementary School, bid on and was approved to transfer to the same position at Salt Rock Elementary School.