HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will increase its transportation fleet by 10 vehicles after board members approved a purchase worth more than $1 million Tuesday evening.
Six 2021 Saf-T-Liner C2 77-passenger buses and four 59-passenger lift buses will be purchased by the Board of Education at a cost of $1,002,834, funded completely by the school district.
“This is an annual purchase as required by the state, which requires us to replace 1/12 of our fleet each year,” Transportation Director Joe Meadows said. “They have not been ordered yet, but ideally we’ll have them on the roads in February.”
Each bus will be equipped with air-conditioning units, and some could be equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities, he added. There are currently 108 buses on the road daily in Cabell County, but none are expected to be retired when the new buses arrive.
“Some of our current fleet will be sold, but those to be auctioned off are not currently on the road,” Meadows explained to board members. “We’ll start by auctioning off three or four and work our way up from there.”
In other business, school officials reported that, to date, approximately 200 school employees have recorded 765 absences related to COVID-19 that generated a need for a substitute teacher. Of the 197 affected, 44 have been able to work remotely, according to school officials.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced plans to give many school employees schedule flexibility the week of Thanksgiving as it relates to working from home, remotely or completing assigned professional development.
The school system will no longer send daily automated calls related to coronavirus exposure due to the volume of calls being sent. Instead, those numbers will be updated at 8 p.m. each day on the school system’s website, which will include where there are active cases within the system, when they were reported and how many were asked to quarantine as a result.
Saxe also reported that districtwide enrollment decreased by 251 students in Cabell County. Those decreases largely occurred at the elementary level, and he said 306 students enrolled in the district will soon return to a blended learning model after beginning the year with virtual learning.
In other business, Huntington High School senior Will Lavender was recognized for the recent completion of a nature trail at Spring Hill Elementary School, which served as his Eagle Scout project. Lavender and 19 other volunteers were acknowledged by board members and the superintendent.
Kristin Giles and Justin Boggs presented and board members reviewed “iReady” data from the past three academic years, a diagnostic tool providing a complete picture of student performance and growth.