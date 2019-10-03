HUNTINGTON — While Tuesday night’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting was dominated by vented concerns of the future of a Huntington East Middle School athletics field, the board did approve several items on its regular agenda.
The leading item was the approval of a new robotic arm, valued at nearly $110,000, for the Cabell County Career Technology Center. The $109,425 machine and software package from the Amteck Co. will be paid for by the state through the West Virginia Department of Education’s Robotic Arm Grant.
It will be used for both high schoolers and adults to become certified on the device, which is an exact model of those used at the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, said Frank Barnett, CCCTC principal. The arm is slated to arrive and be installed by Christmas break.
In other business, the board voted to purchase six new school buses for the district. The six 2020 Thomas Saf-T-Liner buses come at a combined cost of $754,602, paid for through local funds.
With that purchase, one retired bus will be gifted to the Huntington Fire Department. In a separate item, the board voted to donate an older school bus to be used for purpose-specific fire training by the department.
In personnel matters, two district employees faced disciplinary action in separate cases, though the board only voted to take action against one.
The board ratified a five-day unpaid suspension against Sarah Lester, a service employee, between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.
The board elected to take no action against an unnamed professional employee Tuesday who faced a 21-day paid suspension beginning Aug. 21, an unpaid suspension from Sept. 20, followed by termination of their contract.
Employees facing suspension are not named in board agendas, and the board must verbally state their names prior to any vote on disciplinary action. Because the board chose not to take action against the professional employee Tuesday, their name was not released.
Cabell County Schools does not comment on internal employee discipline matters.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets Oct. 15 at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.