HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education on Friday authorized the issuance of $87.5 million in public school bonds after it was approved by voters Aug. 22.
According to Superintendent Ryan Saxe, the next phase is to submit the plans to the state and begin advertising the bonds for competitive bids to receive the lowest rate for Cabell County residents.
“Then we’re able to really start this process of building these schools,” he said.
Officials said the bonds could be sold at 2.5%, meaning a Class II property owner would pay about $6.29 each month, or about $75 per year on a $100,000 home. Class II property owners with a homestead exemption could pay about $4.19 a month, or about $50 annually on the same home.
At the highest rate, a Class II property owner would pay about $7.50 per month, and those with homestead exemption would pay about $5 per month.
The new bond would not take effect until 2021, when the 2006 bond is retired.
“We’ll start advertising for architectural firms. We’ll approve those for each of those projects. Design teams will start meeting and laying out what these new buildings are going to look like,” Saxe said. “We hope to start construction in the spring.”
The bond calls for rebuilding Meadows Elementary and Milton Elementary on their current sites or in a new location, and a new Davis Creek Elementary to be moved to a new site.
Nichols Elementary and Hite-Saunders Elementary will also receive major renovations including new windows, doors, roofing, HVAC systems, sprinkler systems and a safe school entrance for Nichols.
Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools will also receive new safe school entrances, and the Career Technology Center will likely move to a new location.
The former Sears building in the Huntington Mall is a possibility for the career tech center’s new site, a facility that would help accommodate the program’s growth, Saxe said.
“We have progressively, in the past 30 years, tried to make sure we’re taking care of our highest priority facility needs, and in this situation that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Saxe said. “The bond measure helps us accomplish that, but we’re going to continue the work we’ve done in the past 30 years making sure our buildings are up to date.”
Saxe said he hopes the upgrades can continue to make the school district something for the entire community to be proud of.