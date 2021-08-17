HUNTINGTON — As students return to classrooms Wednesday, parents are voicing concern for children’s safety following the Cabell County Board of Education’s decision to not require masks for the coming year.
In response, the board has requested an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, to discuss and potentially vote on mask requirements for the coming school year, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday night.
The worry comes as 12,000 students, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and delta variant, will return to classrooms across Cabell County.
More than a dozen people spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s BOE meeting, most urging board members to install and enforce a mask mandate, specifically in schools where students are too young and therefore ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been approved for people 12 years old and older.
Laura McCunn-Jordan, a parent of two in the public school system, said her children, both under the minimum age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will be wearing masks when they return.
“They have no problem wearing them. They know the science behind it,” she said. “What scares me most is what we’re seeing in some of the southern states right now. Hospitals are filling up. Schools are having to close. This is scary, and we need to protect each other.”
Jessica McCormick said she was shocked that the district didn’t require masks when they released their initial back-to-school safety guidance earlier this month, but was even more worried when they maintained that position leading up to the start of school.
“I have been hopeful that they would change their mind and listen to the CDC and local experts. I didn’t think that they would ever send the kids back without masks,” McCormick said.
She added that she considered enrolling her kids in the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy but missed the deadline to register for it and now is concerned for her children’s safety, even though they themselves will be wearing masks.
While there is no mask mandate, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said each school will provide masks, hand sanitizer and desk shields if students request them.
Other safety precautions the district followed last year will still be followed, including social distancing and limiting large group gatherings during the day when possible.
Parents of students, some medical professionals and scientists, among other comments, called the board’s response unprofessional and disrespectful for parents who want the best for the safety of their children, while explaining that a mask mandate harms no one, but the lack of one hurts many.
In other business, board members recognized student winners from the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show, which took place earlier this month.
Winners were honored across multiple categories including market and feeder steers, lambs, swine, goats, rabbits and heifers. In all, 42 students were recognized for awards in showmanship, rookie of the year, best homegrown, and Cabell County born and raised categories.
Eighteen policy updates were adopted after a third reading. Nine more were passed on first reading. Those policies are available for review on the district’s website.
The Pre-K school calendar for the 2021-22 school year was approved. Contractual agreements with Playmates Child Development Center and Southwestern Community Action Council Head Start Inc. were approved for the upcoming year in the amounts of $136,603.16 and $560,986.44, respectively. A contract with Occupational and Physical Therapy was amended and approved in the amount of $24,197.50 for the upcoming year.
Ten school resource officers were recognized and received a standing ovation before returning to those roles Wednesday when the school year begins. Nine are returning to schools they have previously served. One is a first-year resource officer. The Barboursville Police Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were represented.