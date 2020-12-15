HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members have delayed until January their decision to expand in-person schooling for the second semester and discussed the possible distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to school faculty and staff.
“I’m saying we should wait until the Jan. 19 board meeting to make a final decision, and maybe make a better decision as to what face-to-face instruction should look like going into the second semester,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during Tuesday’s BOE meeting.
“I think if we were to make a decision for the second semester too soon, that it could be problematic. I think we want to be able to have the latest information that I can present to the board and recommendations as to how we want to proceed in the second semester for face-to-face (instruction).”
After considering recommendations from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Saxe said it would be better to revisit the idea of expanding in-school learning at the BOE meeting set for Jan. 19, the first day of the second semester for Cabell County schools.
Saxe said making a decision should also be postponed so board members can watch for spikes in coronavirus cases after the holidays and come up with transitional plans.
“Spikes in cases would be one thing we need to consider, but we also need to consider a transition time for our students and teachers,” he said, “and I think that if we wait a couple weeks into January after the holiday break, we’re going to have better health information.”
Saxe also informed attendees and board members that virtual registration for the second semester is available for students and parents who are certain they want to participate in completely-online learning. Registration links can be found at the Cabell County Schools website.
Additionally, Dr. Andrea Lauffer, chief health officer for Cabell County Schools, informed board members that with the expected approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Cabell County schools could receive vaccinations for distribution to faculty and staff members as early as the week of Dec. 27.
Saxe said there will be a survey sent to faculty and staff members to see how many people would be interested in receiving the vaccine, and while they do not anticipate receiving all the doses at once, they are working on a plan for distribution.
Board member Carol Garrison said she was happy to hear about the possibility of access to the coronavirus vaccine, but she wanted to make clear that BOE members would not force anyone to get the vaccine if they did not want to.
“While I certainly would like to encourage all of our staff to take the vaccine, I don’t ever want to be accused of trying to force that on anyone,” Garrison said. “I think it’s really a highly personal situation for some people, and unfortunately a very emotional decision people will be having to make.”
She also asked Lauffer to get with the Cabell County Schools leadership team to create an educational presentation to inform people about the vaccine, and Lauffer said people can expect more data to become available in the coming weeks.
“The data that we are seeing right now with the Pfizer vaccine and hopefully the information we get about Moderna later this week is that the vaccine is safe,” Lauffer said. “So I think people will be able to make more informed decisions as the data comes out about various vaccines that are going to be released in the future.”
Other topics of discussion during the BOE meeting included the distribution of meals to Cabell students for part of the time they will be out of school, the first diversity training for school faculty and staff members, and the addition of multiple embedded credits into academic curriculum.
Rhonda McCoy, director of food services for Cabell County Schools, is working with staff members to package about 10,000 boxes filled with frozen meals for Cabell students. The boxes will include eight breakfast and lunch meals to last students from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
With the boxes including a variety of items ranging from cereals and fruit cups to chicken and personal pizzas, McCoy encouraged all parents to bring their children to pick up a box so they can feed as many students as possible.
Tim Hardesty, assistant superintendent of district support and employee relations, spoke to board members about the first diversity training for school staff members, which took place last week. He said though it was only the first meeting, he is hopeful for the progress to be seen in the future.
“We know we have a ways to go, but this was our first session and we’re really appreciative of all who participated,” Hardesty said. “It was a step in the right direction for us. We had really good discussions and commentary, and I think the training session helps make it real.”
Joedy Cunningham, executive director of secondary education and post-secondary education, asked BOE members to expand the availability of embedded credits in the Cabell County Career Technology Center’s curriculum, asking for some additional courses to be added and included as embedded credit, or an alternative means to earn a high school credit.
The board approved the embedded credits, adding automotive technology, coding, app and game design, collision repair technology, graphic design, law and public safety and welding to the already existing list of embedded courses.
Cunningham said these credits use math and English skills without being specified math and English courses, but the completion of them shows the developed skill and can be used to replace other math and English courses so students have more opportunities to take more credits during high school.