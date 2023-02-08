HUNTINGTON — After receiving feedback on proposed schedules for the next two years in Cabell County Schools, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday he will propose another option to take into consideration the aspects people liked from each calendar.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Leadership Kelly Watts explained the differences between three proposed calendar options for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
Watts outlined aspects some people liked and disliked, such as when spring break takes place, between the currently proposed calendars that were available for review in an online survey. Saxe said he could try to find a balance of the three based on collected feedback.
“I would say, it could be something that is a blend of the more popular options from all three calendars,” he said. “From the feedback we’re receiving, we want to make sure we listen to the feedback, we want to accommodate to some of the requests and maybe putting together a hybrid of what people liked from all three and I’ll put it together for the board to consider.”
Saxe said the fourth proposal will be completed by the second public hearing for comment on the calendars, which takes place Thursday, Feb. 9, at the conclusion of the State of the Schools meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m. Community members are invited to attend to voice their opinions.
Of the current proposals, Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Ashley Stephens said about 600 people responded to the online survey.
Rather than look at which calendar was viewed as the “favorite,” which Stephens said resulted in a one-vote difference, those who filled out the survey had to rank their preferred calendars and a calendar committee reviewed how many times a calendar was chosen as first or second in the rankings.
By looking at the data this way, Stephens said, Option B for year one, which lists spring break as March 25-29 and start day as Aug. 16, among other differences, was seen as significantly more favorable according to the survey data.
“We went down another layer and we looked at the number of people who picked each calendar as either their first or second, so it was among the ones that they wanted, and then there was a big, noticeable gap for (Option) B,” Stephens said.
The detailed calendar options for both school years can be found on the Cabell County Schools website by clicking “Calendars” under the “Our District” tab.
Laura Putnam chose to speak to the board about non-traditional instruction days (NTIDs) compared to outside school environment days (OSE days), and Putnam asked the board to provide transparency on NTID decision process, create a district school policy on how NTIDs will be utilized with input from families and staff.
Putnam said this policy should require all OSE days be utilized before NTID is used, require the superintendent to provide proper advanced notice to teachers that an NTID may be called, outline what NTID instruction looks like, require teachers to make direct contact with parents and students, require special educators to contact parents or guardians requiring make-up IEP services and train all employees on the new policy.
Putnam said during a NTID last week, her children received notice of work that needed to be completed and no further instruction from their teachers. Putnam said her children were confused why they still had to do work and ended up being the only students to complete the work for their classes. She believes it should have been an OSE day.
“When NTI days are used, our students are denied in-person learning. Quality instruction is negatively impacted,” she said.
In other business, the board approved the purchase and installation of Nightlock security devices on classroom doors with Taylor Brothers Door Lock LLC in the amount of $139,467.01. These devices will go on every classroom door throughout Cabell County Schools, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Tim Hardesty said.
The board also approved a change order with Swope Construction at a cost of $25,612.93 for the provision and installation of Phenolic restroom partitions, or stalls, at Cabell Midland High School.
Huntington Middle School math teacher Carol Ward was also approved as the new Huntington High School assistant principal beginning Feb. 13.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
