HUNTINGTON - Culloden Elementary School will have a new principal for the coming school year as the Cabell County Board of Education hired Holly Fisher to the vacant position Tuesday at their regular meeting in Huntington.
Fisher had previously been an assistant principal at Central City Elementary School. She replaces outgoing principal Heather Scarberry, who was hired earlier this summer as the county's director of special education at the district's central office.
The board also made a handful of new administrative hires at Tuesday's meeting.
Lee Ann Porter has been hired as the district's manager of assessment and instructional programs. Porter had been an assistant principal at Huntington High School for the past five years. She replaces Lenora Richardson, who retired this summer.
Brian Withrow has been hired as an assistant principal at Huntington High, replacing Porter. He previously served as an administrator at both Lincoln County and Riverside high schools.
Robin Ramey, previously a reading specialist at Central City Elementary, has been hired as an assistant principal at Milton Middle School. She replaces Amy Maynard, who was hired as principal of Meadows Elementary this summer.
Stephen Zeigler has been hired as an assistant principal at Barboursville Middle School. He had been a social studies teacher at the school since 2013.
In athletics, the board hired Rebecca Cremeans as the next head coach for Cabell Midland High School's volleyball team, replacing the departing Julie Brumfield. Cremeans had previously been head volleyball coach at Chesapeake High School in Ohio.
In other business, the board renewed contracts with 13 local day-care providers as part of the district's pre-K plan - a continuation of last year's contracts.
A total of 30 classrooms across the county provide for the district's 4-year-olds free of charge to parents during the year, with funding provided through the West Virginia pre-K program.
Participating pre-K providers are: Marshall University's Child Development Academy; Children's Place; Crossroads UMC Childcare Ministries; Eastwood Learning Center; Fifth Avenue Baptist Child Care Center; Kiwanis Day Care Center; Marshall University's Early Education STEAM Center; New Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center; New Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center - Grow Academy; Our Lady of Fatima School; Playmates Child Development Center; Southwestern Community Action Council Head Start; and St. Joseph Grade School and Preschool.
The pre-K program is structured to lay the framework for early literacy and numeracy skills learned in kindergarten, as well as setting students in a daily school routine. Pre-K students are counted among the district's enrollment, thereby structuring the school aid formula to fund the program in future years.
The state pre-K program, as mandated by the West Virginia Legislature in 2002, guarantees access to quality preschool for all of the state's 4-year-olds. School districts are required to collaborate with existing early childhood programs, and no less than half of classrooms must be provided through contractual programs with community programs, rather than in the schools themselves.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday of each month. Tuesday's meeting was a postponement from July 16.
The board next meets in regular session Aug. 6. Meetings are always open to the public.