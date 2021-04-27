HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education announced its selections for teacher and service employees of the year during a ceremony at the Janice E. Chandler Auditorium on Tuesday evening.
Shelby Lucas, secretary at Explorer Academy, was chosen as the 2021 Cabell County Schools Service Employee of the Year while Brian Casto, West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School, was chosen as the district’s Teacher of the Year.
“Our jobs, that’s exactly what they are, they are service. We are there to serve students, community members, families, other employees,” said Lucas. “There’s a lot of that in my job and that’s what I enjoy every day, is being there when someone needs me.”
Lucas has worked in Cabell County for seven years and has been at Explorer Academy since the school first opened six years ago.
“Shelby is a wonderful representative who, as a secretary, goes above and beyond every single day in making sure that the children’s need are being met, whether it’s wiping a child’s tears away or letting someone into the building,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Brian Casto has taught in the local school district for 13 years at both the high school and middle school levels. As a son of a coal miner, he said teaching West Virginia studies is his passion and he was honored be recognized in this capacity.
“This is my 13th year and maybe the toughest year we will have as educators. For this year, it means a little bit extra because it has been a challenge to ‘bring it’ because I like to be up and moving around and have students engaged, and this year I’ve tried especially hard by making some videos and anything I can do to spark curiosity,” Casto said.
Saxe spoke highly of the two winners, but also commended each of the finalists for their outstanding work throughout a year haunted by the global coronavirus pandemic.
“This has been a year with unprecedented challenges and one of the things that has made Cabell County successful is truly our phenomenal employees. These five teachers and five service worker exemplify the quality employees we have in our schools,” Saxe said.
The four other finalists honored during the ceremony were Amy Roberts, first-grade teacher at Martha Elementary; Stephen Riner, social studies teacher at Huntington Middle; Megan Burdick, kindergarten teacher at Milton Elementary; and Nikki Kidder, fifth-grade teacher at Culloden Elementary.
Mellisa Adams, secretary at Huntington Middle; Roy Nelson, head custodian at Barboursville Middle; Tracie Ross, interpreter at Spring Hill Elementary; and Rhonda Woodrum, head cook at Altizer Elementary, were honored as finalists for Service Employee of the Year.
Each of the five finalists received $500 as a token of appreciation for their dedication to the county, as well as a visit from the district’s “Prize Patrol” honoring each individual during the instructional day at their home school.
Lucas and Casto were gifted $1,000 from Cabell County Schools and will represent Cabell County during the state-level competition.
Special guests at the ceremony included West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch, who commended all county employees for their work to get students back into classrooms this year, former state superintendent Stephen Payne, Hershel “Woody” Williams and emcee Cecilia Bowen from Kindred Communications.