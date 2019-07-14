HUNTINGTON - The Cabell County Board of Education has rescheduled its next regular meeting to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, instead of its regular third Tuesday meeting, which would have been July 16. The board unanimously approved the move at the July 2 meeting.

Regular first and third meetings will resume in August.

The Cabell County Board of Education meets at the district's central office in the former Huntington East High School at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.

