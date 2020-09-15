Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will reconvene for the majority of its Tuesday meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

The board honored winners of the Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday before making the decision to reconvene at a later date due to the absence of a member.

Items on the agenda to be covered Thursday include a review and possible adoption of a new Title IX nondiscrimination policy, the approval of an agreement with Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative to provide nurses to the county in the wake of COVID-19 using CARES Act funding and the approval of Superintendent Ryan Saxe’s goals for the 2020-21 school year.

The meeting will take place at the district’s central office and is open to the public. Face coverings are required for entry.

