Cabell BOE plans special meeting for Friday afternoon
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will have a special board meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
The meeting is open to public attendance. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
Members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794 and enter access code 279-113-631, followed by the “pound” sign.
The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.