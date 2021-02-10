The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education special board meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave., in Huntington, according to a news release.

At this meeting the board will receive State of the School presentations from the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) chair and principal from the following schools:

  • Central City Elementary School, 3:30 p.m.
  • Guyandotte Elementary School, 3:45 p.m.
  • Spring Hill Elementary School, 4 p.m.
  • Huntington Middle School, 4:15 p.m.
  • Huntington East Middle School, 4:30 p.m.
  • Crossroads Academy, 4:45 p.m.

The meeting is open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 426 418 818, followed by the “pound” sign.

The agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.

