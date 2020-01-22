HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education received an update on progress made by the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan Steering Committee on Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting in Huntington.
Board members had a chance to preview potential options and outcomes regarding facilities, funding and resources, which will be presented at two community-dialogue meetings Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School.
While the options thus far are solely designed to gauge community input, the steering committee will take the feedback into consideration as the facilities plan continues to develop, eventually being finalized and proposed to the board.
“This is not the end of the CEFP process, but only the beginning of the next exciting stage,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said at the meeting.
Potential options for nine elementary schools, Huntington East Middle School, Huntington Middle School, Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center will be presented to the public Thursday.
Saxe encouraged community members to consider the options, which will be available online prior to the community forum at www.cabellschools.com in the Facilities Planning link under the “About” tab, and attend one of the meetings to offer their suggestions.
Board members also congratulated Cabell Midland students Chase Blower, Tyler Hebert, Megan Skean and William Turman and teacher Adam Riazi for winning the Congressional App Challenge. They are the only school in the state that will be represented in the contest in Washington, D.C.
The students designed an app that explores four West Virginia pathways, including education, the drug epidemic, health and the environment, with ways to help or get involved with each sector.
Educators from the county who have completed the Administrative Apprenticeship Program, many of whom have already stepped into leadership positions, were also recognized at the meeting, as was Cabell Midland’s football team, which completed their 2019 season as runner-up to the state champion with a 13-1 record.
The board also heard the first reading of 19 policy changes and the second reading of one policy change.
Policy updates or amendments must be heard three times before they can be approved by the board.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.