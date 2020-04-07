HUNTINGTON — Cabell County school district leaders gave the Board of Education an update on operations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Because of school closures and the ongoing adjustment to remote learning, Cabell County is implementing a temporary grading policy for middle and high school students.
Moving forward, scores will be value-added, meaning the grade students had at the end of the third nine weeks can only be improved upon.
“They cannot go backward,” Assistant Superintendent Kelly Watts said during the meeting.
The district has also offered guidance for teachers and families regarding the recommended amount of time that should be allotted for learning each day based on grade level and age.
Students in kindergarten through second grade should not exceed 90 minutes of instructional tasks, while students in third through fifth grade should not exceed 120 minutes.
Middle and high school students are recommended not to exceed three hours of instructional tasks each day.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced to the board that 10 additional Wi-Fi-equipped school buses have been ordered in Cabell County, bringing the total number to 20.
“We are also serving on average 9,000 meals in our community each day, which is a blessing,” Saxe said. “I’m tremendously proud of the work everyone is doing. Our employees have exceeded our expectations.”
In policy matters, the board heard the second reading of 25 policy changes, although no action will be taken until the third reading April 21.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are open to the public, but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged during Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.