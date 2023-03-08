The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting was full of celebrations, as the board recognized musical, poster and essay competition winners and proclaimed March as Music In Our Schools month.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe presented the proclamation to the board, describing how Music In Our Schools month has been a 30-year long designation from the National Association of Music Education and how the goal is to raise awareness on the impact music can have on individuals.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

