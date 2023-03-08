HUNTINGTON — Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting was full of celebrations, as the board recognized musical, poster and essay competition winners and proclaimed March as Music In Our Schools month.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe presented the proclamation to the board, describing how Music In Our Schools month has been a 30-year long designation from the National Association of Music Education and how the goal is to raise awareness on the impact music can have on individuals.
“We talk about the arts in Cabell County and the robustness of what we have to offer for our students and that the arts really provide for a well rounded educational experience,” Saxe said. “Music, I think, is a huge part of that equation, and being able to recognize the tremendous success of the music programs we have in our school district...we’re just so proud of what we have here.
Board members spoke about the importance of the arts in school and recounted memories of how music and art have impacted their lives.
Board member Alyssa Bond recounted how she met her husband in marching band under the instruction of Board President Rhonda Smalley. Bond said being in band made high school fun, and it changed her life.
Board member Coy Miller recounted how his son chose to do marching band in high school and at Marshall University, and he even plays at their family church.
Milton Middle School eighth-grader Logan Sears played the banjo for the board and meeting attendees. He said learning the banjo takes a lot of practice, but he enjoys it.
“I’m also a part of Milton Middle’s band, so music is very, very important to me,” he said.
Sears said he hopes to join the Cabell Midland High band next year.
The meeting was also supposed to include a performance with the Huntington High School Jazz Band, but due to multiple members being sick, the performance was postponed for a later date.
Many students and student groups were celebrated during Tuesday’s meeting, including Huntington High and Huntington East Middle jazz band for earning “Superior” ratings at the recent West Virginia Southern Regional Jazz Band Festival.
In addition to the group awards, the Huntington High School Jazz Band received special soloist awards for Best Saxophone and Best Trumpet. Huntington East Middle School Jazz Band received the soloist award for Best Trumpet.
Pippa Oxley of Meadows Elementary, Madison McCallister of Barboursville Middle School and Jocelyn Baker of Huntington High School were recognized as winners of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum Black History Month Poster Competition.
Huntington High art student Liam Sadler was recognized for winning second place in the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission poster contest.
Huntington High School sophomore Addison Bellomy, junior Husam Al-Qawasmi and senior Karoline Christensen were also recognized as Black History Month essay competition winners.
In other business, the board approved change order requests for Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools, which are undergoing safe school entrance and restroom renovations.
A change order with Neighborgall Construction for $25,920 for the provision and installation of phenolic restroom stalls, or floor-to-ceiling stalls, for Huntington High was approved.
For Cabell Midland, change orders for Swope Construction in the amount of $745.01 and $2,425.28 were approved for relocation of office switches, a receptacle and an additional smoke detector, and to add additional restroom signage, respectively.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Board of Education Office in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.