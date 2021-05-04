HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education met Tuesday but took no major action without Board President Mary Neely and Superintendent Ryan Saxe in attendance.
The board voted to rescind three transfers and two reduction-in-force notices for professional employees and assigned transfer locations to 40 employees for next school year.
The board in April ratified reduction-in-force (RIF) — a process by which employees are removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization — and transfer notices for 140 county professional and service employees, but remained hopeful that those individuals would find jobs in the school system by the start of the next school year.
Twenty-one professional personnel were approved for extracurricular assignments to after-school skills recovery teachers at Altizer Elementary, Cox Landing Elementary, Explorer Academy, Highlawn Elementary, Martha Elementary, Milton Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary. One virtual school mentor and one after-school detention/tutoring position were hired for Huntington Middle School.
Additionally, the board recognized Huntington High School student Kyleigh Hoey, whose postcard design in the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition was given “Best in Show” and selected to be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office.
Another HHS student, Nicole LeGrow, was given “Best in Show” in the West Virginia Junior Duck Stamp Contest and will represent the state at the national competition later this year.