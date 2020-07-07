HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education swore in two board members Monday evening as well as re-elected members Mary Neely as president and Rhonda Smalley as vice-president.
No other members were nominated for the two positions, and both Neely and Smalley will hold the seats for the next two years.
Alyssa Bond is the board’s newest member, a stay-at-home mother to five children in the Cabell County school district, and Garland “Skip” Parsons was sworn into his third term on the board. Both will serve four years as sitting members effective July 1, 2020.
In voting matters, board members approved the $116,079 purchase of new disinfecting equipment for the upcoming school year.
The district secured 127 hand-held and 13 backpack electrostatic sprayers, made possible through CARES Act and district general fund dollars.
The spray the machines distribute is made up of positively charged particles that quickly adhere to surfaces and objects to kill viruses. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the sprayers do not pose a danger to students or those using them.
“We wanted to make sure that everything we are using is nontoxic,” Saxe said, “but also that it sufficiently kills the virus as we’re disinfecting surfaces, and that it can do so at a rapid pace.”
The purchase of the equipment provides hope about of return of students to classrooms in August, and plans regarding re-entry should be finalized in the coming weeks.
“Our team here at the district office has been working relentlessly making sure that our plans are being put together with the valued input of our stakeholders, which includes our survey, our parents, our students, our employees, as well as our task force,” Saxe said. “This week, they will definitely be putting hours in as we try to finalize these plans.”
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening for a work session to hear tentative options and ideas, and again at 3:30 p.m. Friday to vote on a finalized presentation. Following vetting from board members, the plan will be released to the public.
However, Saxe said proposals could also be influenced by additional guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Justice announced Monday a mask mandate for people in public buildings where social distancing is not possible, and Saxe said Cabell County Schools will begin implementing the guidelines immediately in all district facilities.
Board members also heard the first reading of a policy change Monday night regarding virtual education opportunities in Cabell County.
The district previously offered completely virtual curriculum for students in middle and high school, but will have the option for elementary level students should the board adopt it after three readings.
Tim Hardesty, assistant superintendent in the Division of District Support and Employee Relations, said it’s important to note the virtual learning option is different from what students completed in March, April and May.
The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month for the foreseeable future. Meetings are open to the public at the district’s central office, but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.