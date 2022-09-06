The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education terminated one elementary school teacher during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School, was suspended without pay on Aug. 29 and was terminated as of Sept. 6.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

