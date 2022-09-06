HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education terminated one elementary school teacher during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School, was suspended without pay on Aug. 29 and was terminated as of Sept. 6.
Communications Director Jedd Flowers said the Board of Education does not generally comment on personnel items.
The board also recommended service employee Shawn Deel be suspended for five days and be retrained. Deel is an aide at Guyandotte Elementary School.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe originally recommended termination, but the recommendation changed after the board heard testimony and deliberated for more than three hours in executive session Tuesday night.
The board entered into executive session around 5:45 p.m. The meeting agenda stated Saxe recommended ratifying the unpaid suspension of a service employee beginning Aug. 15 and terminating the employee or imposing other discipline the board feels necessary.
Saxe also removed recommendations for termination of two other employees, one professional and one service, before the board went into executive session.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved contracts with nine health facilities in Cabell and Wayne counties for students to get clinical experience through various nursing and health care programs in Cabell County Schools.
Renovations were also approved for Hite-Saunders Elementary School and Huntington High School.
Hite-Saunders was approved for a $5,827.76 change order with the contracting company 1 Korin 3-10 to replace 12 existing light fixtures and four emergency light fixtures with new LED fixtures.
Renovations for Huntington High School were approved at a cost of $3,415,520 for safe school entrance and office and bathroom renovations.
Cabell Midland High School Assistant Principal Matthew Adkins was approved as the new director of special education with the Central Office.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
