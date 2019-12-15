HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members will vote Tuesday, Dec. 17, on a contract to replace Huntington High School’s artificial football field turf and resurface its running track.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is recommending a contract with FieldTurf USA to replace the school’s synthetic football field turf and mill/resurface its existing running track. According to the contract, the cost for both projects will not exceed $790,091 and will be paid from the Board of Education’s permanent improvement fund.
Huntington High School’s football field turf was last replaced in 2009 for approximately $858,000, also using FieldTurf.
Similarly last year, the board replaced artificial football field turf at Cabell Midland High School after tests indicated the previous turf did not adequately absorb force hitting the ground, a concern that has long shadowed artificial turf.
The turf was about 8 years old and was original to the school when it switched from grass at the beginning of the 2010-11 school year.
Board members unanimously approved a contract with FieldTurf to replace it for $439,304, which was installed before the opening of football season. They also approved the resurfacing and milling of Cabell Midland’s track for $288,800.
FieldTurf is the same playing surface installed at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium (football) and Dot Hicks Field (softball). The longevity for FieldTurf is estimated at eight to 10 years, according to the company’s website. Huntington High’s field turf was tested at the same time of Cabell Midland’s and was deemed safe.
Also during the meeting, board members will congratulate the Cabell Midland boys soccer team for becoming runners-up at the state soccer tournament.
They will also congratulate Huntington High School student Daisy St. Clair for winning first place in the first lady of West Virginia’s annual Student Ornament Competition in the ninth- through 12th-grade category. St. Clair won with her ceramic reindeer ornament.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.