HUNTINGTON — Four disciplinary items are on Tuesday’s agenda for the Cabell County Board of Education, along with approvals for renovations at two schools and student recognitions.
The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Central Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Two professional personnel employees and two service personnel employees will be recommended by Superintendent Ryan Saxe for ratification of unpaid suspension and termination. One service personnel could face other disciplinary action instead of termination, depending on board recommendation.
The unpaid suspensions for the professional employees began Aug. 11 and Aug. 29, and unpaid suspensions for the service employees began Aug. 1 and Aug. 18.
The board is set to approve a change order from contractor 1 Korin 3-10 at Hite-Saunders Elementary School for $5,827.76 to replace 16 standard light fixtures with LED lights. The board will also review approval for renovations at Huntington High School at a cost of $3,415,520 for a safe schools entrance and for office and restroom renovations.
The board will review interagency agreements with nine health care institutions to allow Cabell County students to observe and acquire clinical hours during the 2022-23 school year.
Cabell Midland High School sophomore Anna Elkins will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting as one of 62 students in the world to attend the FBI National Academy Associates’ annual Youth Leadership Program in Quantico, Virginia.
Huntington High sophomore Chloe Smalley will also be recognized Tuesday for her participation in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Student Youth Leadership Program in Annapolis, Maryland.
Board members will also review policy updates and financial matters.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
