HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hold a special work session Monday afternoon to receive updates and discuss a handful of items including emergency relief funding, employee hiring procedures and the proposed building site for the new Davis Creek Elementary School.
The meeting will take place at the Central Office Board meeting room at 2850 5th Ave., at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 19. It is open to the public.
At the meeting, the board will hear a presentation from Drew Rottgen about the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, Sherrone Hornbuckle will present information concerning the employee hiring process for professional and non-teaching positions, and an update concerning the brickyard property — the projected Davis Creek Elementary School site — will be given by Tim Hardesty.
The board will also hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening at the same location beginning at 4:30 p.m. No items on the agenda from Monday’s work session are listed on Tuesday’s agenda as action items. That meeting will also be open to the public.
Each meeting will have a designated time to hear from members of the public during the “delegations to be heard” portion of the meeting.
All agendas will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellcountyschools.com at the top of the page in the “About Us” section.