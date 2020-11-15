HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its regular board meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
The meeting is open to the public. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 581-737-091, followed by the pound sign.
Anyone attending the meeting via teleconference who wants to speak to the board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting should fill out the form at https://bit.ly/36DfD8O at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting. They will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so they may address board members.
The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct a special work session beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Board members will receive an update from Heather Scarberry about services for special-needs students and information from Jason Jackson concerning broadband accessibility. While the meeting is open to the public, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
Members of the public may choose to attend the work session via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 561-215-811, followed by the pound sign.
Both agendas can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.