HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will take action on a resolution Tuesday evening ratifying the purchase of equipment to aid in the safety of students this fall.
Ten thousand student desk shields, which will be used to separate students and curb the spread of COVID-19, will be on their way to the county soon after being ordered July 23.
The total cost of the purchase was $161,710 in CARES Act funding.
The desk shields are just one of several ways the district plans to protect students from the virus. Officials have previously purchased electrostatic sprayer disinfectant machines, as well as other sanitizing products and masks.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, board members will take action on a policy update officiating the expansion of the virtual learning program in the county to elementary students.
The policy was adopted in 2018 when the district began offering the virtual education program to middle and high school students, with the intent of eventually expanding to kindergarten through fifth grade.
Virtual schooling is an option for all families this year in light of the novel coronavirus, providing individuals with concerns about sending their children back to in-person instruction with a more flexible solution.
Students who participate in online schooling will be taught by either a Cabell County teacher or a teacher through the West Virginia Learns program.
The full agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, meeting is online at www.cabellschools.com under “Leadership.”
The public is urged to attend the meeting via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. by calling 304-553-7794 and entering 439-687-03 followed by the “pound” key upon connection.