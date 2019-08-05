HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hear whether to renew contracts for school-based police officers placed at all of its middle and high schools during its regular meeting Tuesday night at the district's central office in Huntington.
If approved, all of Cabell County's secondary schools will be served by a police officer for another school year from either the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Huntington Police or Barboursville Police. Last school year was the first in which every middle and high school had a detached school resource officer (SRO).
Cabell Midland and Huntington High have long had their own resource officers staffed by Cabell County deputies and the Huntington Police, respectively, though some middle schools had been splitting the duties of a single officer prior to the 2018-19 school year.
Barboursville and Milton middle schools now both have their own county deputy, while Huntington East shares an deputy with the nearby Cabell County Career Technology Center. Huntington Middle likewise shares a deputy with the Cabell Alternative School.
Cabell County Schools has contracted with both the HPD and Cabell County Sheriff's Office to fund the officers. If renewed, the board will pay the officers' hourly rates of $34.52 per hour for one Huntington Police officer and five Cabell County deputies - an expected annual cost of around $498,000 total. The Barboursville Police Department provides their services through grant funding, meaning the board pays nothing for their service.
The West Virginia State Department of Education allows county school districts if and how they contract to attach police officers in schools, and each district uses its own model to fill those positions. Some districts, like Cabell County, contract with individual departments to assign officers to schools with their service area. Other counties use Prevention Resource Officers, which is funded through a contract between a district and the state Department of Military Affairs & Public Safety.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.