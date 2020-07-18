HUNTINGTON — Members of the Cabell County Board of Education will hear the second reading of a policy update officiating the expansion of virtual education to elementary school students Tuesday evening at their regularly scheduled meeting.
The policy was adopted in 2018 when the district began offering the virtual education program to middle and high school students, with the intent of eventually expanding to kindergarten through fifth grade.
With virtual schooling now an option for all families, the district will provide additional flexibility in the form of classes offered during traditional hours or evening hours.
Students who participate in online schooling will be taught by either a Cabell County teacher or a teacher through the West Virginia Learns program.
Board members can take action on the policy change after the third reading.
Also at the meeting, the board will vote on the renewal of the district’s agreement with Developmental Therapy Center Inc., which provides occupational and physical therapy, for the 2020-21 school year.
The full agenda for the Tuesday, July 21, meeting is online at www.cabellschools.com under “Leadership.”
To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the public is urged to attend the meeting via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. by calling 304-553-7794 and entering 252-487-111# upon connection.