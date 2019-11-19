HUNTINGTON — The last of three readings for new policy changes to determine how and which elementary school teachers are affected by reduction-in-force (RIF) and subsequent preferred recalls will go before the Cabell County Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Huntington.
The updates outlined in three policy statutes — Reduction In Force, Reduction in Classroom Teaching in Elementary Schools and Preferred Recall List — are rewritten to place a higher priority on qualifications rather than simply seniority when selecting teachers for RIF, transfer and preferred recall. Seniority is, however, to be considered among other attributes that would contribute to being qualified overall.
The policy changes are required to bring the county in line with changes passed in the state legislature last year with direction from the State Department of Education.
Reduction-in-force policy is common in many workforces, particularly in education, in which employees are removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization. In Cabell County’s case, as it is in school districts across West Virginia, RIFs are generally the product of the loss of state funding generated by shrinking enrollment.
RIFs at the school level could be the product of schools eliminating or changing certain course offerings or programming or simply if the district cannot guarantee it will continue the position in the next school year. In the past, these typically affected younger employees with less service time.
One example would be if a kindergarten teacher position was eliminated based on declining enrollment, meaning that teacher could then bid on other positions in his or her certification posted prior to the next school year.
Once employees receive a RIF notice, they may rebid on new job postings listed by the county prior to the school year, with preferred recall granted to RIF recipients.
In the past, more senior employees could instead be transferred to new positions within their certification, as the RIF and rehiring process most often affects staff with less service time. The policy, if approved, would no longer weigh seniority as the sole determinant for a transfer, but rather qualifications for the new role.
Cabell County Schools is staffed by around 1,250 professional employees and roughly 590 service personnel.
Policy changes require three readings before the board can take a binding vote.
Also during the meeting, board members will recognize the 2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Environmental Teachers of the Year.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection sponsors the awards as part of its “Make It Shine” program, aimed at making West Virginia the cleanest state in the nation. Each winning teacher received a $500 personal award, an $1,000 award for STEM programs in their schools and an invitation to the Association of West Virginia Solid Waste Authorities Annual Awards Banquet.
Cabell County winners are: Meghan Salter from Martha Elementary School; Ann Henry, Ona Elementary School; and Angie Kinder, Nichols Elementary School.
Board members also will recognize the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights for the band’s eighth consecutive year of being named the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational champions.