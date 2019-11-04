HUNTINGTON — The second of three readings for new policy changes to determine how and which elementary school teachers are affected by reduction-in-force (RIF) and subsequent preferred recalls will go before the Cabell County Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Huntington.
The updates outlined in three policy statutes — Reduction In Force, Reduction in Classroom Teaching in Elementary Schools and Preferred Recall List — are rewritten to place a higher priority on qualification rather than simply seniority when selecting teachers for RIF, transfer and preferred recall. Seniority is, however, to be considered among other attributes that would contribute to being overall qualified.
Cabell County Schools “RIF’d” 128 employees in April, though nearly all were hired back to positions within the county by the start of the next school year in August.
Reduction-in-force policy is common in many workforces, particularly in education, in which employees are removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization. In Cabell County’s case, as it is in school districts across West Virginia, RIFs are generally the product of the loss of state funding generated by shrinking enrollment.
RIFs at the school level could be the product of schools eliminating or changing certain course offerings or programming or simply if the district cannot guarantee it will continue the position in the next school year. In the past, these typically impacted younger employees with less service time.
One example would be if a kindergarten teacher position was eliminated based on declining enrollment, meaning that teacher could then bid on other positions in his or her certification posted prior to the next school year.
Once employees receive a RIF notice, they may rebid on new job postings listed by the county prior to the school year, with preferred recall granted to RIF recipients.
In the past, more senior employees could instead be transferred to new positions within their certification, as the RIF and rehiring process most often affects staff with less service time. The policy, if approved, would no longer weigh seniority as the sole determinant for a transfer, but rather qualification for a new role.
Cabell County Schools is staffed by around 1,250 professional employees and roughly 590 service personnel.
Policy changes require three readings before the board can take a binding vote. At the earliest, the changes could be fully ratified at the board’s Nov. 19 meeting.
In operational matters, two change orders for ongoing construction at Altizer and Spring Hill elementary schools are also up for a vote.
At Altizer, a proposed $3,644.87 change order would complete a roof build-up and install new exterior windows. The contract would be awarded to Danhill Construction and paid for through state and local funds.
At Spring Hill, the proposed $3,599 change order would install additional fire alarm systems. The contract would be awarded to Neighborgall Construction and paid for through state and local funds.
In personnel matters, the board may ratify a five-day unpaid suspension against an unnamed professional employee, effective Oct. 21-25.
Cabell County Schools does not comment on internal employee discipline, and employees facing discipline are not named in writing in board agendas prior to the meeting. However, the board must publicly identify any employee facing discipline prior to voting on punishment.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.