HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its first regular board meeting of April at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s central office, but officials are encouraging the public to tune in via teleconference in light of Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.

In-person attendance is strong discouraged, according to a news release, and those interested in joining the meeting can call 978-990-5000 and enter code 627819.

Those who want to speak to board members can fill out a form at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at www.cabellschools.com.

The board will conduct the second reading of 25 policy changes — policy updates must be read three times before official action is taken.

All special celebrations have been postponed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave.

