HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss construction updates, policies, personnel items and more.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will hear updates on construction projects throughout the county.
Some of the updates include Davis Creek Elementary School, which is currently out for bid. A required pre-bid meeting is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 20, and the bid opening is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Board of Education office.
Bids for projects at Meadows Elementary School and the new Cabell County Career Technology Center at the Huntington Mall are expected to be out between December and February, according to the agenda.
Other projects set to be discussed during Tuesday's meeting are updates on the safe school entrance at Cabell Midland High School, upcoming plans for Huntington High School, and other HVAC and utility projects at multiple schools in the district.
Huntington High School recently hosted a King of the Hill event, an athletic competition, where the first ever all-female team, The Lady Raiders, competed. The Lady Raiders consisted of Ariana Carroll, Kiera Figures, Athena Kitchen, Kathrine Klover, Chloe Masey, Ameilia Neff, Lillian Sadler, Meranda Samples and Kayleigh Woods.
The team placed first in its division overall and won five single events. The team went on to the George Washington High School Patriot Cup and brought home first place for its division overall for the Army Combat Fitness Test, the trail run, logistics relay and the vehicle pull.
Huntington East Middle School band teacher Nathan Kerr will be recognized as the October Superintendent Superhero. He was nominated by former student Jonathan Stowers who said Kerr taught students life lessons while also teaching them about band.
Cabell Midland High School seniors Luke Bird and Kevin Maloney will be recognized National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. They were two of 16,000 students throughout the United States.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
