HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss operational and personnel items and celebrate student achievements.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss funding $540,000 for outdoor classroom concrete to be poured at Guyandotte Elementary, Explorer Academy, Highlawn Elementary, Huntington East Middle and Huntington High.
These schools are part of Phase II for the outdoor classroom projects, with Phase I constructing outdoor classrooms at Culloden, Martha, Central City, Salt Rock and Spring Hill elementary schools.
The board will also review and approve personnel matters, which include a recommendation from Superintendent Ryan Saxe to ratify the unpaid suspension of one service employee beginning Oct. 10 and terminate the contract of the employee or impose other discipline the board feels necessary.
Altizer Elementary School will be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for use of technology in the classroom to improve education for students. All students have their own devices and 100% of Altizer’s teachers are certified Apple Teachers.
Cabell Midland High School senior Olivia Charles will be recognized as the National All-time High School Female Football Kicker Scorer. Charles broke the previous record of 177 and set the new record at 180. She began kicking as a freshman and started for the team her sophomore year.
Four Cabell County Schools students were recognized as winners during the fifth annual West Virginia State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest.
This year’s theme focused on having and practicing an escape route in the event of a fire with “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
The Cabell County winners were first grader Marlowe Sullivan, Culloden Elementary; second grader Jase Midkiff, Nichols Elementary; third grader Parker Coyle, Culloden Elementary; and fourth grader Mason Burdick, Milton Elementary.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
