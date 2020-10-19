HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Board members will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues.
The meeting is open to public attendance. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, members of the public may attend the meeting via teleconference by calling 304-553-7794 and entering access code 358 450 955#.
The agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.