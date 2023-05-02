HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education Office to discuss contracts, personnel items and review policies.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend approval to increase the salaries of special education aides by $1,500, or $7.50 per day, beginning July 1, 2023.
The board will review a recommendation for approval of contract with Swope Construction for $2,425,000 with $38 per cubic yard for soil. This contract would be for a classroom addition, roof replacement and sprinklers at Altizer Elementary.
The funds would come from the School Building Authority Major Improvement Grant and Permanent Improvement Fund.
The board will also review middle school textbook adoptions for Spanish and computer science courses. The total estimated cost for computer science textbooks over the next six years is $13,530, and the estimated cost for Spanish textbooks is $31,763.
In addition to standard personnel items the board will review, it will also consider a recommendation to ratify the unpaid suspension of a professional employee beginning May 2 and terminate the employee’s contract.
Cabell Midland High School seniors Chloe Irwin and Arianna Lambert will each be recognized for receiving the Cabell Midland High School Alumni Association Scholarship. They will receive a gift basket and $1,200 from the association that can be used for four-year institutions, community college, technical training program, beauty schools, first responder training or other certifications.
Huntington High School students Kethan Neginhal, Alexandra Biddle and Chloe Smalley will be recognized for making it to the West Virginia State Social Studies Fair in April. Neginhal and Biddle won first place in anthropology and U.S. History, respectively, and Smalley placed third in world history.
The Huntington High School theater department will be recognized for several individual awards won at the West Virginia Thespians state theater competition, along with the whole department winning first place Technical Theater School.
Cabell Midland High student Christopher Isom will be recognized for being chosen as one of 30 students in the state to receive the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is for career and technical education students to pursue advanced education or training.
Students from Huntington High who placed at the state-level U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest will also be recognized.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
