HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, to discuss personnel, financial and policy items.
The meeting will take place at the Board of Education office at 2850 5th Ave.
A proclamation will be declared honoring board member Charles Shaw for his commitment and service to children. The meeting will be Shaw's last meeting of his term. Newly elected board member Joshua Pauley will take over at the next board meeting.
Shaw has served on the Board of Education since April 2021, when he was appointed to the position following the resignation of former board member Carole Garrison.
The board agenda states the board commends Shaw for his continued service to students, staff and parents of Cabell County Schools.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the board authorize its legal counsel to begin legal proceedings for eminent domain located near Huntington East Middle School and currently owned by Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust.
The board will also review recommendations to ratify a suspension without pay of a professional employee beginning June 7 and continuing until a resolution is reached and a suspension without pay of a service employee for June 26, 27 and 31.
The board is set to recognize students who will participate Governor's School for the Arts and Governor's Honors Academy this year.
Also being recognized during the meeting are members of Huntington High School's speech and debate team for competing and placing in the National Catholic Forensics League Grand National Tournament and Talmage "Ty" Stacks for his completion of his Eagle Scout project benefitting the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found at the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
