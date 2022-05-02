HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Central Office board meeting room, 2850 5th Ave., to discuss personnel, financial and policy issues and recognize student achievements.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is recommending the board ratify administrative leave with pay for two Cabell County Schools professional employees and one service personnel employee.
The administrative leaves for the professional employees began March 31 and April 6, and the administrative leave for the service employee began April 5.
The board will also review and vote to adopt the 2022-23 school year projected operating budget, pending approval from the West Virginia Department of Education.
The board will recognize Cabell Midland High School student William Pitkin for earning the rank of Eagle Scout for Troop 733 of the Boy Scouts of America, the highest of seven possible rankings.
Pitkin's Eagle Scout project helped the Asbury Woods Camp and Retreat Center by moving tools, reorganizing supplies, cleaning and helping lay gravel for a driveway.
Sarah Smith, the Communities in Schools site coordinator for Spring Hill Elementary, will be recognized as April's Superintendent Superhero during the board meeting.
Smith was nominated by third-grade teacher Taylor Childers, who wrote in the nomination letter that Smith is always looking for ways to help others and never hesitates to provide extra support to students, parents and other teachers.
Cabell County students placed first in all categories of the Region 2 Math Field Day competition April 4 against students from Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties and will be recognized during the board meeting.
Students went on to compete at West Virginia University for the state competition and Ronit Arora placed first in sixth grade, Grant Mullins placed second in the grades 10-12 category, Luke Huh placed 28th in the grades 10-12 category and Joshua Hardesty placed 29th.
Twelve Cabell County students competed in the SkillsUSA Championships, a series of career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation, and placed at the state.
Seven students received gold medals in the competitions for graphic design, cosmetology and more and will go on to compete in the national competition in June.
The complete agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website, on the “Board of Education” page under the “Our District” heading. The meeting is open to the public.