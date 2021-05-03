HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Central Office board meeting room in Huntington.
At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues. The meeting is open to public; however, anyone in attendance must wear a mask or a face covering. Alternatively, the meeting will be streamed on the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel.
Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the board will meet to conduct student disciplinary hearings at the same location. That meeting, too, is open to the public but to protect student confidentially, the hearings will be done in executive session.