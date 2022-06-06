HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 to recognize schools for military family support awards and to discuss financial, personnel and operations policies.
The Board of Education Office is located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch is set to attend the board meeting to recognize Cabell County for being a Purple Star District.
Each Cabell County school has received the Purple Star Award, an award given to schools who display significant support to military children and their families. Cabell County is one of nine counties in West Virginia to have every school receive the award, making it a Purple Star District.
The board will recognize winners of the All State Music awards and West Virginia Climate Change Professional Development Project audio and video winners, along with participants in the National Science Foundation Mapping the Milky Way project during Tuesday's meeting.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is set to recommend the approval of the Cabell County Career Technology Center to add HVAC Advance and Electrical Technical Advanced to their offered programs.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found at the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under "Our District."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
