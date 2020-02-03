HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education will recognize the accomplishments of several of the district’s students Tuesday at its first regular meeting of February.
Paris Hammond, a Huntington High School student, took first place in the 36th annual West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission’s Poster Contest, while Ona Elementary student Maya Casto was awarded first place in the Recycling Coalition of W.Va.’s annual West Virginia Recycles Youth Contest.
Cabell Midland High School’s Cyber Knights, with assistance from Marshall University’s School of Forensic & Criminal Justice Sciences, took the first place gold tier in the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, designed to guide students toward a career in cybersecurity or other STEM fields.
On the front of policy updates, the board will conduct the third and final reading of a minor policy change regarding the adoption of instructional resources before approving or vetoing the action.
They will also have a second reading for 19 new policy changes introduced Jan. 21.
Following the completion of the 10-year facilities plan community dialogue meetings on Jan. 23, the board will receive an update on the plan moving forward, as well as Superintendent Ryan Saxe’s mid-year evaluation of the county’s progress.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.