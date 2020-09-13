HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hear the third and final reading of a new Title IX policy Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The district proposed the new policy regarding nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities in light of amended federal Title IX regulations.
If the board approves the changes, the current sexual violence policy will also be eliminated.
Board members adopted a resolution Aug. 18 to enact the federal guidelines in their entirety temporarily while official guidelines were drafted and updated for the district.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will present an agreement with Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative for nursing services throughout the 2020-21 academic year for approval.
All schools in the county have a full-time nurse in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, provided through the district’s CARES Act funds.
District leadership will also celebrate the Cabell County student winners of the 2020 Cabell County Fair Livestock Show and Sale at the meeting, and recognize Sept. 23, 2020, as West Virginia School Service Personnel Day following a proclamation issued by Gov. Jim Justice.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office, 2850 5th Ave., and is open to the public, although face coverings are required for entry.
Members of the public can also join the meeting via teleconference by dialing 304-553-7794 and entering 697-913-753, followed by the pound sign, upon connection.