HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will swear in its newest board member during its May 17 meeting.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Dennis Caldwell, 75, was appointed May 11 to fill the seat left vacant by Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March after serving Cabell County Schools for roughly 50 years.
Caldwell was chosen to fill the seat until Nov. 8, when a special election will take place, and the elected board member will serve until June 2024, when Parsons’ term would have expired.
The board is also set to recognize student achievements and review policy, finance and personnel items during Tuesday’s meeting.
Courtney Spence, a Huntington High School senior, has enlisted in the military and is set to begin training before Huntington High’s scheduled graduation day. HHS Principal Dan Gleason and Superintendent Ryan Saxe will present Spence with her diploma early during the board meeting.
Cabell Midland High School seniors Kelly Fields and Abby Black will be recognized during the meeting as the first recipients of the Cabell Midland Alumni Association Scholarship.
Recipients were chosen based on their impact on others through volunteering and service to Cabell Midland students. Fields and Black each received $1,200 and some items for their future college dorm rooms.
Coordinator of maintenance John Ryder will be recognized as the Superintendent Superhero for May.
Students who participated in or placed at the West Virginia Junior Duck Stamp competition, the Golden Horseshoe Winners and the West Virginia State History Bowl team will also be recognized during the meeting.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
