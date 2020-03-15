HUNTINGTON — Despite statewide school closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat, the Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its second regularly scheduled meeting of March at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the school district’s central office.
After months of planning and revising from the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) Steering Committee, board members will take the next step in voting on the approval of the finalized draft revealed March 3.
The school facilities plan will affect the district’s facilities for the next decade, and includes up to five elementary school replacements, a new shared football complex for Huntington East and Huntington Middle schools and around a $35 million upgrade to the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Cabell County School Superintendent Ryan Saxe said that as the board approves the plan, his team will shift gears to begin developing a funding strategy in order to pursue as many of the projects as possible.
Board members will also hear the first reading of 25 policy changes.
Policy updates must be read three times before the board can take official action.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave.
While meetings are open to the public, special celebrations during this time have been postponed.