HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members will take action on a policy update regarding online education Tuesday night following its fourth reading.
The board tabled the policy at its last meeting because of uncertainty whether a Cabell County teacher or West Virginia Learns teacher would provide curriculum to children in grades K-5.
The addition of elementary students to the online program is the key change in the policy, and Superintendent Ryan Saxe said before rescinding it on its third reading that it is the county’s intent for those students to receive virtual education from a district educator, although those who choose an evening schedule may be provided with separate curriculum.
The policy has been updated to reflect the possibility and the board can either approve or veto the change at the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Also at the meeting, the first reading of two other policy changes will be heard.
A new policy regarding nondiscrimination in education programs and activities will be brought forward, and a policy regarding sexual violence will be deleted should the board approve the actions after their third reading.
Saxe will recommend the county adopts a Title IX resolution as an “interim measure” while the Board of Education drafts its own policy.
In addition, board members will vote on an agreement with Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students at the Cabell County Career Technology Center for the upcoming academic year.
The meeting will take place at the Central Office, 2850 5th Ave., and is open to the public, although a face covering is required for entry.
Individuals interested may also attend the meeting via telephone by calling 304-553-7794 and entering code 660-161-435 followed by the pound sign upon connection.