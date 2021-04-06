HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a number of items on the agenda, including the approval for use of nearly $5 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II.
According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the approval of the contract from Apple to update hardware and services.
The amount of the contract is $4,937,390.
The board could also approve the purchase of a TI Nspire CXII calculator class sets for the two high schools, Crossroads Academy and Cabell County Career Technology Center at a cost of $152,411.70 using the same ESSERF-II funding source.
Additionally, it is expected that board members will consider and take possible action on the process to appoint a new board member to replace Carole Garrison, whose resignation took effect last week.
The meeting is open to the public. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings will offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .
Anyone attending the meeting via teleconference who wants to speak to the board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting should fill out the form at https://bit.ly/36DfD8O at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting.
They will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so they may address board members.